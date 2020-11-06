Puerto Rico nonprofits included in Amazon Smile charitable giving program

November 6, 2020 172

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico headed a joint effort with the United Way of Puerto Rico and the Foundation for Puerto Rico, to integrate nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico on the list of entities eligible to participate in the funds available through the Amazon Smile philanthropic program.

“When we tried to apply for funds through the Amazon Smile Foundation, we realized that Puerto Rico was not included to participate in the program, since, as part of the requirements, the entities had to be located in the continental United States, so we joined forces with the United Way of Puerto Rico and the Foundation for Puerto Rico, to make a request for reconsideration in favor of our people,” said Denise L. Santos, president of the Food Bank of Puerto Rico.

The three nonprofits jointly presented the petition to extend the Amazon Smile Foundation’s reach, and was signed by Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.

“Thanks to this union of efforts and the support of the Office of the Resident Commissioner, we were able to get Amazon to reconsider its eligibility requirements and to include nonprofit organizations in the United States and its territories among the entities eligible to participate in the Amazon Smile program,” Santos said.

Meanwhile, Foundation for Puerto Rico President Annie Mayol said, “Now more than ever, the work carried out by nonprofit organizations is vital for our island. Allowing them to have access to initiatives such as Amazon Smile expands opportunities for the services we offer to continue and our impact to be greater.”

Since 2013, and through its Amazon Smile program, the Amazon company has donated more than $215 million to charitable projects that offer animal protection, education, health and disaster recovery services. The program contributes 0.5% of all eligible purchases to participating nonprofits.

