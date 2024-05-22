Puerto Rico Office of Gov’t Ethics sues federal agencies for information

The Puerto Rico Office of Government Ethics

The suit aims to obtain information related to an ongoing investigation involving a current or former public servant.

The Puerto Rico Office of Government Ethics has initiated a civil lawsuit against several federal entities, including the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, remains under seal, adhering to local laws that ensure confidentiality in such cases. The specifics of the investigation and the identity of the public servant involved have not been disclosed.

By filing this lawsuit, the Office of Government Ethics (OEG, in Spanish) seeks to compel the federal agencies to release the requested information, which is critical for the progress of its investigation.

The outcome of this legal action could have significant implications for transparency and accountability in government operations.

Jennifer Rodríguez-Ayala, spokeswoman for the Office of Government Ethics, said, “The attorneys in the investigation and administrative processing area are conducting an investigation into a matter against a public servant or former public servant in which information is being requested from a federal entity.”

“The investigations carried out by the [OEG’s] lawyers as established in Article 7.1 of the agency’s organic law are confidential,” she added.

Further details about the case and the investigation are expected to emerge as the legal proceedings unfold.