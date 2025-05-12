Puerto Rico opens auction for $3.7M upgrade to Mercedita Airport

**Caption:** Mercedita International Airport in Ponce will undergo its most significant renovation in more than 30 years.

FEMA approves the project to expand passenger areas and modernize infrastructure in Ponce.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority has opened the public auction process for a major renovation project at the main terminal of Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, Ports Executive Director Norberto Negrón announced this week.

Negrón said the project aligns with Gov. Jenniffer González’s policy priorities to expedite the use of federal reconstruction funds. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the process, allowing long-anticipated improvements to move forward.

“This project marks one of the most comprehensive upgrades the Mercedita Airport has seen in decades,” Negrón said.

With an estimated investment of nearly $3.7 million, the project represents the airport’s most significant structural overhaul in more than 30 years. The deadline for submitting proposals is May 21.

Planned renovations include expanding passenger flow areas and modernizing commercial concession spaces. A key element involves enclosing an existing exterior corridor and installing a new air conditioning system to better connect the passenger departure and arrival zones.

Other improvements include relocating the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s luggage inspection X-ray system and administrative offices. Two new restroom facilities will be built at each end of the terminal.

The project also includes full replacement of the electrical system, upgrades to rainwater and telecommunications infrastructure, new pedestrian sidewalks, runoff drainage platforms, resurfaced vehicular areas with high-grade asphalt and updated reflective signage.

“We remain committed to identifying solutions that enhance and modernize airport infrastructure across Puerto Rico,” Negrón said. “Our goal is to ensure the island has the most advanced and efficient airport facilities in the Caribbean.”