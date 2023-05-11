Puerto Rico participates in 1st Shopping Center Industry LatAm Chamber Congress

The Congress was held in Cartagena, Colombia on April 27-28.

The Association of Puerto Rican Shopping Centers (ACCP, in Spanish) participated in the first Shopping Center Industry Latin American Chamber (CLICC, in Spanish) Congress held in Cartagena, Colombia, on April 27-28.

This event brought together 11 countries and more than 800 professionals from the shopping mall industry in Latin America to share innovative trends in the retail field. The event, dubbed “Designing the Future of our Industry,” featured renowned speakers from Latin America, Europe and the United States, and discussed topics such as the importance of creating memorable experiences for visitors, the rise of online commerce and the use of technologies to help shopping malls adapt to changes in consumer behavior.

“The speakers shared their experiences by providing examples of successful strategies to increase traffic and sales,” said Francis Xavier González, vice president of ACCP and president of Developers Diversified, which owns Plaza del Sol, Plaza Río Hondo and a dozen other shopping malls in Puerto Rico.

“The event also served as an excellent networking forum to learn about what other shopping malls are doing to enhance their customers’ experiences. This event was undoubtedly the perfect opportunity for retailers and shopping mall managers to learn, reinforce and develop new concepts aimed at creating a prosperous and successful business environment,” he said.

The associations and chambers of the countries that, in addition to Puerto Rico, form part of CLICC are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Venezuela, and Paraguay.

In addition to the local representation of ACCP, Empresas Fonalledas (owner of Plaza Las Américas and Plaza del Caribe), Plaza Guayama S.E. (owner of Céntrico) and Empresas Caparra (owner of San Patricio Plaza) are part of CLICC as founding members.

The Cartagena event also counted with the participation of executives from Taubman (owner of The Mall of San Juan) and Developers Diversified.