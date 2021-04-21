Puerto Rico Ports Authority completes $695K in Isla Grande airport overhaul

Repairs included replacing the terminal's seating and other upgrades.

As part of its capital improvements program, the Puerto Rico Ports Authority completed some $695,000 in improvements to the passenger terminal of the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci regional airport in Isla Grande, which suffered severe damage from Hurricane María in 2017, the agency’s Executive Director Joel Pizá-Batiz announced.

The improvements called for repairs of indoor and outdoor facilities, including sealing against leaks and fixing other problems affecting the terminal since 2017, Pizá-Batiz said.

Ports worked the damage definition and cost estimation process with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with the assistance of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), for this project to be eligible for a 90% reimbursement under FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

The bidding process for this project was held in early 2020. The work, however, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This project joins other improvements recently completed at the regional airport, including electrical works and sealing the runway ($893,389.53), and the resurfacing Amelia Earhart Street in front of the terminal ($64,000).

In a later phase, the Isla Grande Airport’s terminal bathrooms will be remodeled, Pizá-Batiz said.

