Puerto Rico Ports Authority finishes $220K perimeter fence at Humacao airport

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority completed the construction of a new perimeter fence at the Hermenegildo Ortiz de Humacao Regional Airport, agency Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz announced.

As part of the project, 3,260 linear feet of existing fence and 3,135 linear feet of new fence were repaired, and two new gates were built, while the perimeter security clearances were cleaned.

The investment amounted to $220,000 of the agency’s own funds, said Pizá-Batiz.

The project is part of the agency’s Wildlife Management Plan to increase airport security, controlling livestock that have previously entered the airport’s airfield.

The Port Authority reopened the Hermenegildo Ortiz Regional Airport on Sept. 15, 2020, after investing $283,000 and completing a corrective action plan submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The federal entity ordered the closure of the airport on Mar. 22, 2019 for security reasons, mainly due to the damages sustained after the passage of Hurricanes Irma and María in September 2017.

Currently, the facility has general aviation and ultra-light aircraft traffic.

“Our commitment to the Hermenegildo Ortiz Regional Airport remains unchanged, and this investment is proof of this. We’re moving forward with our capital improvement plan for the facility, for the enjoyment of the civil aviation lovers who use it, and for the benefit of the town of Humacao and the southeast area of the island,” Pizá-Batiz said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.