Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Puerto Rico Ports Authority lands $8M from FAA for airport upgrades

Contributor January 13, 2022
The Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority announced it has received $8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration, which it will earmark to cover capital improvement projects in the island’s airport system.

In a release, agency Executive Director Joel Pizá said the specific projects will be:

  • The expansion project of the passenger terminal and installation of jet bridges at the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla;
  • Improve road access outside the operational areas at the Fernando L. Ribas Dominicci airports in Isla Grande, Eugenio María de Hostos in Mayagüez, and Mercedita in Ponce.
  • Improving the parking lots and drop-off areas of the Antonio “Nery” Juarbe in Arecibo, José Aponte de la Torre in Ceiba, Hermenegildo Ortiz Quiñones in Humacao, Benjamín Rivera Noriega in Culebra, and the Antonio Rivera Rodríguez in Vieques airports.

“This is one more step in the right direction to achieve a Puerto Rico with better infrastructure at our airports,” said Department of Transportation and Public Works Secretary Eileen Vélez-Vega.

This award comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which made about $2.9 billion available for infrastructure projects in more than 3,000 airports throughout the US mainland and Puerto Rico.

In keeping with the grant’s anticipated purpose — whose parameters and final guidelines will be specified by the FAA soon — Pizá pointed out that Ports will propose to the FAA to use the funds to expand the capital improvement program at its airports.

“At the Ports Authority, we’ll be awaiting the publication of FAA’s guidelines and procedures to perfect the corresponding application procedures with the speed that the people of Puerto Rico deserve,” said Pizá.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FEMA allocates $1.7M for regional airport rehabilitation projects already underway
Contributor August 5, 2021
Puerto Rico airports get $8.5M Coronavirus Response grant from FAA
Contributor February 19, 2021
CBP to expand Preclearance program to new airports
Contributor September 30, 2020
Ports Authority opens bids for $11M in improvement to Culebra, Arecibo airports
Contributor May 26, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

FEMA allocates $1.7M for regional airport rehabilitation projects already underway
Puerto Rico airports get $8.5M Coronavirus Response grant from FAA
CBP to expand Preclearance program to new airports
Ports Authority opens bids for $11M in improvement to Culebra, Arecibo airports
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.