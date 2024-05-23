Puerto Rico Ports Authority looking to sell former Santa Isabel airport

The former Santa Isabel Airport was originally established as a small landing strip for the military, known as the Santa Isabel Auxiliary Airdrome.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority (Ports) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to sell approximately 50 acres of land at the former Santa Isabel Regional Airport, which is no longer in use.

The property will be appraised, with its most recent valuation between $500,0000 and $1 million, said the agency’s executive director, Joel Pizá.

According to the RFP, the “sale of this Property will maximize the resources and help the economic improvement of the Authority.” The agency has been sitting on the property since the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the go-ahead for its disposal on March 31, 2015.

The agency further noted that the property may not be used for airport purposes once sold.

Proponents have until July 12 to submit their proposals and will be notified on July 26. The contract is expected to be executed Aug. 16, 2024.

The former Santa Isabel Airport, which was originally known as the Santa Isabel Auxiliary Airdrome, was a small military landing strip with three buildings, channels, taxiways, roads, utilities, a fuel storage and dispensing system, and a railway siding, according to SantaIsabelpr.com.