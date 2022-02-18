Puerto Rico Ports Authority opens bid to repair Culebra airport terminal

The works include the removal of the central exhaust system (at the top) which will be replaced by air conditioning.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority announced the opening of bids for a $700,000 project to improve the Benjamín Rivera Noriega Airport terminal in Culebra, as part an initiative by the Federal Aviation Administration, agency Executive Director Joel Pizá confirmed.

The bid documents were published Feb. 14 for the project that will be fully funded by allocations from the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021.

The improvements to the passenger terminal include, among other works: the removal of the central exhaust system and replacement with an air conditioner; replacement of extractor fans in bathroom and kitchen areas; replacement of the existing air conditioning system in the office areas of the Ports Authority and US Customs; change of equipment in all bathrooms for systems that do not require hand contact; replacement of the main entrance door and exit to the track with ones that operate automatically through a sensor.

In addition, the use of air purifying systems will be added in several areas and the use of mats to sanitize shoes when entering the facilities, as well.

“Once the Culebra Airport Passenger Terminal Improvements Project has been assigned, we estimate that the work would begin by May 2022, considering the 90 days it takes to carry out the bid and its award,” Pizá said.

“We trust that by the end of July 2022, visitors and residents of Culebra will be able to benefit from optimal facilities, whose investment is estimated at $700,000 and would provide some 13 direct, indirect and induced jobs,” Pizá said.