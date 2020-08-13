Puerto Rico Ports Authority to invest $1.2M in loading dock fenders

August 13, 2020 73

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority will buy and install some 78 new fenders at the Puerto Nuevo facility’s C to H loading docks at a cost of $1.2 million, agency Executive Director, Joel A. Pizá-Batiz announced.

The loading docks fenders must be replaced as soon as possible because they are deteriorated and do not fulfill their duty of providing protection, both to the cargo vessels and the docks, Pizá-Batiz said.

A contract was awarded to Del Valle Group, S.P., which submitted the lowest bid for $1,170,000 and complied with all the documents and requirements, he said.

Ports is using its own funds for the transactions, and the fenders will be purchased in the next few days, Pizá-Batiz said.

“[The agency’s] engineering division recently carried out a bidding process by public notice to supply the 78 fenders, including the materials for their anchoring system. The Ports Authority’s conservation division personnel will install the equipment, as they have vast experience carrying out such projects,”said Pizá-Batiz.

The work, which will be carried out in stages and coordinated with the shipping companies operating in the Puerto Nuevo dock so their operations are not affected, will take between 10 and 12 weeks to complete.