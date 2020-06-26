Puerto Rico private hospitals start getting $108M in emergency aid funding

June 26, 2020 78

Gov. Wanda Vázquez confirmed the distribution of $108.9 million to Puerto Rico’s private hospitals to support COVID-19 emergency-related expenses through the CARES Act Private Hospitals Assistance Program.

“This multi-million-dollar distribution of funds, which began during the first week of June 2020, represents an important step forward in the response to the emergency caused by COVID-19,” Vázquez said.

“Our administration will continue to work hard to continue disbursing the remaining funds directed to the hospital sector so that they continue to protect the public health and the life of our people,” she said.

The first to receive an $18.8 million allocation was the group of hospitals of the Turabo Medical Center system, now known as the HIMA San Pablo hospitals, in Caguas, Cupey, Fajardo, Bayamón and Humacao.

She toured the HIMA hospital in Caguas and the Menonita Hospital in Aibonito, which received a $2.1 million allocation of the $14.7 million that was assigned to the system’s locations in Aibonito, Cayey, Caguas, Guayama and Humacao.

The program, which focuses on private hospital institutions, has allocated $150 million to provide emergency assistance (grants or short-term loans) for expenses related to the emergency caused by COVID-19. These funds are being distributed among 51 private hospitals on the island.

Armando J. Rodríguez, CEO of the Grupo HIMA-San Pablo said the funding arrives “at key moment for our hospitals. The governor’s oversight was essential to achieve this much-needed relief, demonstrating, once again, her unwavering commitment to the health of the people of Puerto Rico.”

Meanwhile, Ricardo Hernández-Rivera, executive director of the Menonita Health System, said the financial assistance has helped the network “remain stable and ready to serve the needs of our community.”

“It is also vital for us to emphasize the importance of people resuming treatments for their health conditions. Rest assured and confident that our hospitals have strict protocols in place to enhance the safety of employees, faculty, and patients,” Hernández-Rivera said.

So far, the Government of Puerto Rico has disbursed more than $556 million in federal funds through the Cares Act Strategic Disbursement Plan.