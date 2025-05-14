Puerto Rico promotes reshoring potential at SelectUSA summit

Officials from the administration of Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González (center), including Economic Development Secretary Sebastián Negrón (to her right) and InvestPR CEO Ella Woger-Nieves (second from right), present the island’s nearshoring advantages to investors at the SelectUSA Investment Summit.

Officials hold 100 investor meetings to pitch the island’s strategic advantages in life sciences and manufacturing.

Puerto Rico reshoring, SelectUSA, pharmaceutical manufacturing Puerto Rico, Sebastián Negrón, Jenniffer González, InvestPR, MMEDS Act, manufacturing tax incentives, Puerto Rico economic development, Puerto Rico investment summit, life sciences Puerto Rico, advanced manufacturing Puerto Rico,

The secretary of Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), Sebastián Negrón, is participating this week in the SelectUSA Investment Summit, a top U.S. event for promoting foreign direct investment, as part of a delegation led by Gov. Jenniffer González.

The summit, organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce, brings together global investors and U.S. leaders to promote investment in the states and territories. Puerto Rico is positioning itself as a strategic destination for reshoring key industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, advanced manufacturing, technology and business services.

“The relocation of critical industries is a national priority, and Puerto Rico has the infrastructure, talent and experience to be a fundamental part of this effort,” said González. “SelectUSA gives us the opportunity to highlight our potential to investors from around the world.”

Negrón emphasized the strategic importance of the island’s involvement in the summit.

“Puerto Rico’s participation in SelectUSA reaffirms our determination to position the island as one of the most competitive jurisdictions for investing and expanding operations in the United States,” said Negrón. “Our presence takes on particular relevance given the … resurgence of the national debate on manufacturing security [and] proposals like the MMEDS Act.”

The Medical Manufacturing, Economic Development and Sustainability (MMEDS) Act, recently reintroduced in Congress, proposes tax incentives for companies establishing operations in economically distressed areas. Puerto Rico, with more than 50 Food and Drug Administration-certified facilities and 70 years of life sciences experience, is promoting its role in the U.S. supply chain, the DDEC said.

“Puerto Rico offers a competitive and strategic alternative for companies seeking global market access, stability and operational efficiency,” said Ella Woger-Nieves, CEO of InvestPR. “Our participation in SelectUSA for the sixth consecutive year reflects our commitment to innovation and advanced manufacturing.”

DDEC said the island’s role has gained added attention following recent remarks from President Donald Trump, who cited the repatriation of pharmaceutical manufacturing as a national security priority.

“Reshoring is no longer an aspiration; it’s a necessity and a public policy priority at the national and local levels,” said Negrón. “The island is not only ready, but already has the infrastructure, human capital and a robust framework of appropriate incentives to be an essential part of this economic repositioning.”

The Puerto Rican delegation also includes Gabriella Boffelli, executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration. The delegation has scheduled more than 100 meetings with international companies interested in expanding operations in the U.S.