Puerto Rico Public Housing Admin. gets $178M HUD allocation

Contributor May 8, 2024
The grants announced are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. (Credit: Puerto Rico Public Housing Administration's Facebook page)

The funding is for public housing development, financing, modernization and management improvements.

The Puerto Rico Public Housing Administration received a $178 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to improve public housing for individuals, families and seniors. Local housing officials said this is an annual allocation.

Overall, HUD allocated $3.17 billion in Public Housing Repair funding to 2,756 public housing authorities across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands for capital investments in their public housing portfolios.

These funds are designated for the development, financing, modernization and management improvements of public housing properties.

“At HUD, our mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality homes for all,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “Today’s grant funding is a necessary investment that will not only ensure that the homes offered in public housing fit the needs of its residents, but it will also strengthen neighborhoods for generations to come.”

The grants are part of HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which provides annual funding to public housing authorities to build, renovate and modernize public housing in their areas. Authorities can use the funding for major upgrades such as roof replacements or energy-efficient improvements to heating systems and water conservation measures.

