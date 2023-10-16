Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Puerto Rico Public Relations Practitioners Association grants Excel Awards

Contributor October 16, 2023
Karen Garnik offered a speech during the ceremony.

The Puerto Rico Public Relations Practitioners Association (ARPR) announced the winners of the 34th Excel awards during a luncheon at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort over the weekend.

The event also included a pair of special awards to industry veterans for their contributions to the practice.

Special awards were given to industry veterans for their contributions. ARPR President Tomás Dardet presented the Fernando Valverde Award to public relations practitioner Raquel Rivera. Rivera, director of Corporate Communications of the Ferré Rangel Group, was recently named a PRSA fellow by the Public Relations Society of America for her professional and ethical contributions to public relations. She is one of three Puerto Ricans to hold this distinction.

Karen Garnik received the Distinguished Public Relations Practitioner’s Award for “her outstanding ethical and professional performance, her contribution to the improvement of the profession, her contribution to the ARPR and her commitment to the community.”

Garnik, who was president of the ARPR from 2020 to 2021, has been practicing public relations for 35 years. She is CEO of Global Vision Marketing & Communications and is part of the select group of PR professionals in Puerto Rico that maintains their APR certification by the Universal Accreditation Board.

“Today we’re very pleased not only to recognize the best Public Relations work during the past year and a half, but to recognize the trajectory of two colleagues who have left their mark on the practice of Public Relations in Puerto Rico,” said Dardet. “We’re proud to have two professionals of the caliber of Raquel Rivera and Karen Garnik.”

The Sixto Toro Award, which recognizes the effectiveness in achieving the objectives of PR, was given to the “Against Sexual Violence: Text or Call” campaign, which was planned and executed by Iris Rivera-Ortiz for Centro Salud y Justicia.

The 2023 Excel Awards winners included:

Public Relations Program, Private Sector:
“The Buchanan’s Studio PR”
Client: Diageo
Planning and Execution: Bernardo Fiol and Magda González

Events: Record Mundial Team Rubio
Client: Universal Group
Planning: Jescel Rolón
Execution: Gabriela Berríos

Corporate Social Responsibility, Private Sector:
“Espacio Azul”
Client: Arcos Dorados
Planning: Isabel Rovira, Francheska Maisonave
Execution: Yashira Torres and Emanuel Vera

Public Service, Nonprofit Organization:
“Contacto”
Client: Centro Salud y Justicia
Planning and Execution: Iris Rivera-Ortiz

Integrated Communication, Government: 
PRECO
Client: Government Ethics Office
Planning and Execution: Lietchen Sarramía and Jennifer Rodríguez Ayala

Integrated Communication, Private Sector:
“San Juan, más allá de las murallas” 
Client: Popular Inc.
Planning and Execution: Elaine Martínez and Angelisse Cortés

Utilization of Public Relations to Support Marketing, Private Sector:
“Shopper Interactivo de Walmart”
Client: Walmart Puerto Rico
Planning and Execution: Yamil Nieves

Best use of storytelling in digital media, Private Sector:
“Día de las Madres”
Client: Ford Puerto Rico
Planning: Vivian Dávila, APR
Execution: Jailyn Pérez

Web Pages and Sites, Government:
PRECO
Client: Government Ethics Office
Planning and Execution: Lietchen Sarramía

Online Videos, Nonprofit Organization:
“No te pegues que te quemas”
Client: Fundación A-Mar
Planning: Mónica Fernández
Execution: Myrna Liz Rodríguez, Nelsie Hernández and Mariano Somoza

Online Videos, Private Sector:
“Ford Paws”
Client: Ford Puerto Rico
Planning: Vivian Dávila, APR
Execution: Jailyn Pérez

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico Public Relations Assoc. to host its 35th convention
NIMB Staff October 9, 2023
Public relations professionals convening this weekend
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 5, 2011

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The FeCC’s mission is to position companies as qualified bidders in the federal and state government market. So the services they offer are through individualized consulting and training. They are free, which is a great benefit to our businesses.”

— Puerto Rico Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre on the role of his departments Federal Contracting Center (FeCC) in aiding companies to secure $563 million in federal contracts.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico Public Relations Assoc. to host its 35th convention
Public relations professionals convening this weekend
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.