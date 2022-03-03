Puerto Rico ranks best in Uber’s LatAm ratings list

Uber shares recommendations from partner drivers with users to help them improve their rating.

Puerto Rico ranked best followed by Honduras, Jamaica, Paraguay, and Argentina in a ratings list released by Uber of the five Latin American countries with the highest average grades given to its users by their partner drivers.

“Getting the highest user rating position in Latin America reconfirms the warmth of the Puerto Rican people,” said Uber’s Safety Communication Manager for the Andean region, Central America and the Caribbean, Manuela Bedoya.

Bedoya noted that, among the cities where the app is available on the island, Ponce is positioned as the city with the best user rating, followed by Mayagüez and San Juan.

The rating of each user is the average of the last 500 trips made, so the user always can improve their rating.

One way to do this is by taking into consideration some of the reasons partner drivers claim to have given low ratings to their users, such as cleanliness, punctuality, respect, not slamming the door, using masks properly and ventilation.

For users who want to know their rating, they will find in the app how many partner drivers have rated them as a 5-star rider and how many gave the lowest possible rating of 1 star.

The breakdown of user ratings is available in the Uber app’s Privacy Center, which can be accessed online or by logging into the app.

In addition to seeing the breakdown of their rating, in the Privacy Center users can review their trip history, learn how their data is used and set their preferences regarding ads and communications, among other functions.