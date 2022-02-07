Type to search

Featured Retail

Puerto Rico retail sales up 18.3% Y-O-Y to slightly more than $3B

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 7, 2022
The accumulated value of Retail Sales during the first 11 months of the calendar year 2021 (January-November), shows an increase of 23.1%, compared to the same period of the previous calendar year of 2020. (Credit: Robert Kneschke | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico retail sales were slightly more than $3 billion in November 2011, up 18.3% over the same month in 2020, when $2.6 billion were reported.

In its latest retail sales report, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) confirmed that the jump is the eighteenth recorded increase in sales at an annual rate, all consecutively, and the “strongest growth” for a month of November since 2011.

“For November 2021, consumers showed positive behavior, motivated in part by the proximity of the Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations,” DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said.

“This need to return to normality, together with the massive vaccination campaign, were key elements to promote greater economic activity during that period. We trust that pattern will continue to repeat itself throughout 2022,” he said.

The groups with the highest reported increases were: Specialty food stores (+58.7%); Fuel distributors (+55.1%); Clothing stores (+44.2%); and Auto parts stores (+43.9%). Restaurants and places selling alcoholic beverages increased by 19.3% in November 2021.

Supermarkets and liquor stores increased by 14.6%, as well as department stores and other miscellaneous items with 10.7%. These represented 45.8% of November 2021 sales, the agency stated.

On the other hand, garden and lawn equipment stores were the only ones to experience a reduction in sales of -3.3%.

The accumulated value of Retail Sales during the first 11 months of the calendar year 2021 (January-November), shows an increase of 23.1%, compared to the same period of the previous calendar year of 2020.

During that period in 2021, sales reached $33.5 billion versus $27.2 billion in 2020.

“Compared to the reports of the year 2020, where events such as earthquakes and the pandemic affected economic activity, this accumulated value reports extraordinary increases in all economic sectors,” the report confirmed.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Néctar Naturelle launches new curly hair product line for children
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio February 7, 2022
InvestPR, Forbes hosting virtual seminar for co.’s looking to innovate, grow
Contributor February 7, 2022
92%+ of Puerto Rico’s Airbnb hosts are based on the island, company says
Contributor February 4, 2022
USDA grants $1.9M to Inter, UPR to boost agricultural, science programs
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 4, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Néctar Naturelle launches new curly hair product line for children
InvestPR, Forbes hosting virtual seminar for co.’s looking to innovate, grow
92%+ of Puerto Rico’s Airbnb hosts are based on the island, company says
USDA grants $1.9M to Inter, UPR to boost agricultural, science programs
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.