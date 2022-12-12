Puerto Rico SBTDC hosting business summit Dec. 13

The Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) will host a business summit this week.

To mark its 25th anniversary, the Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) is inviting the community to participate in the “New trends to empower your vision” business summit Dec. 13, from 8 a.m. at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Invited speakers are Carlos Cobián, Pedro Hernández, Ivonne Cortés, Horacio Maysonet, Christian Molina and Anllelic Lozada, among other resources, who will present the latest in technology, cybersecurity, talent search, and digital marketing, among other topics.

In addition, a panel of entrepreneurs with non-traditional stories will share their experiences and how they have differentiated their businesses through these new trends.

“Our goal is for business owners to educate themselves and keep up. It is important that they are very attentive to consumer behavior, especially post-pandemic, where there has been a global transformation,” said Ivonne Negrón-Luciano, executive director of the Puerto Rico SBTDC.

“By knowing the latest trends, they will have the tools to modify strategies and know the best solutions. In addition, this event will give them a broader perspective to enhance their vision and improve the experience of their customers,” she said.

“For 25 years the Puerto Rico SBTDC has been an extremely active and valuable program within the InterAmerican University,” said Rafael Ramírez-Rivera, interim president of the university.

“These centers, located on most Inter campuses, exist through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The advice and ongoing education to entrepreneurs carried out by SBTDC consultants has resulted in thousands of new companies and successful entrepreneurs who have created thousands of jobs around the island,” he said.

“We’re very excited about these achievements, and therefore, we invite the entire business community and new entrepreneurs with business ideas to participate in this great event on new trends,” said Ramírez-Rivera.

This activity is open to the business community and the public. Those interested in participating should make a reservation.