Puerto Rico schools urged to apply for Nat’l Lieutenant Governors Assoc. grants

The Puerto Rico Education Department has invested to stimulate students in the knowledge of skills in technology, science, engineering, and mathematics. (Credit: Wrightstudio | Dreamstime.com)

The National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA), which groups these officers in the states and other U.S. jurisdictions including Puerto Rico, announced its annual call for the NLGA Lt. Governors’ STEM Scholarship Program, an initiative sponsored by the American College Testing (ACT) that offers grants of between $500 and $1,000 to 12 schools.

“As Secretary of State, I recognize the importance of the institutions that use the education program focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in Puerto Rico,” said Omar Marrero.

“So, I urge all eligible schools to take advantage of this opportunity that will help them continue promoting the development of creativity and other essential skills in the children and youth of our island,” he said.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Eliezer Ramos-Parés endorsed the participation in the initiative of Puerto Rico schools, emphasizing it “will serve to continue developing STEM education in our school communities.”

“Our Department has invested funds in the acquisition of equipment and materials to provide tools that serve to stimulate our students in the knowledge of skills in technology, science, engineering and mathematics,” he said.

“We urge our schools to participate and sign up,” the official said about the grant program, which directly benefited some 3,300 students last year, according to the NLGA.

The application period will be open until May 1. The incentive will be awarded to institutions that provide education focused on STEM knowledge and skills, with the aim of supporting the activities, programs, curricula and equipment required for the provision of such educational services.

After evaluating the proposals over the summer, the NLGA will announce the winning schools at its annual meeting, which will take place in August, and will award the grants in September.