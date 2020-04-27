Puerto Rico Society of CPAs marks ‘IT Week’ with webinar series

April 27, 2020 228

The Puerto Rico Society of CPAs will celebrate “IT Week,” comprising four webinars to educate members and citizens up-to-date on relevant issues during the COVID-19 emergency, the trade group announced.

“The Puerto Rico Society of CPAs has always been committed to keeping our professionals at the forefront of relevant issues,” said David E. González-Montalvo, president of the professional organization.

“Given the reality that we’re experiencing and respecting the government’s curfew and the mandate of self-isolation, we have expanded our schedule of webinars,” he said.

“We want to ensure that members continue to get the necessary information to achieve their professional development. We can’t put our commitment on hold,” González-Montalvo said.

“IT Week” kicks off today, with a discussion of the topic: “Financial transformation: Deploying a CFO vision in the finance digital age.” On April 28, the topic to be discussed will be: “The CPA’s virtual office: A perspective of business continuity.” “Intruder alert! — Hacking — What to do when it happens to your business,” will be discussed April 29, and lastly on May 1, the group will discuss “The role of technology in growing a professional services practice.”

All of the webinars will all start at 10 a.m. There will be a 15% discount for those who enroll in the four sessions, the Society of CPAs said.