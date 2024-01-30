Puerto Rico Space Foundation delegation ​​participates in White House meeting

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The National Space Council convened a private meeting at the White House on Jan. 24.

The Puerto Rico Space Foundation said that it participated in a meeting held at the White House on Jan. 24 to discuss the “National Space Council’s Space STEM Communications.”

The meeting was made up of representatives from aerospace organizations involved in space exploration such as Blue Origin, SpaceX, Northrop Grumman and NASA, including astronauts, and was also attended by three delegates from Puerto Rico.

The founders of the Puerto Rico Space Foundation, José Molina and Gina Morales, were present to discuss education and workforce challenges in the space industry.

STEM education and workforce development were central topics, with discussions engaging stakeholders from various sectors , including private, public and philanthropic organizations. There was an emphasis on involving the non-space community to foster a broader understanding, appreciation and support for space-related initiatives.

“Participating in the White House National Space Council’s exclusive meeting was a momentous occasion for the Puerto Rico Space Foundation. It provided a platform for us to not only share our insights on education and workforce challenges within the space industry in the island but also to gain invaluable knowledge from esteemed stakeholders,” Morales said.

“This experience underscores our commitment to fostering growth in Puerto Rico’s space sector and our dedication to transforming the island into a prominent force in the global space community,” she added.

The foundation’s involvement in the meeting highlights Puerto Rico’s growing interest and ongoing efforts to grow the local economy through the space industry, according to foundation officials.

The island’s representation in the space sector is rapidly expanding, with involvement across all industry verticals.

“Despite our foundation being less than a year old, the warm reception and significant development demonstrate our goal of contributing to Puerto Rico’s economic growth through the advancement of the space industry,” said Molina, CEO of the Puerto Rico Space Foundation.

