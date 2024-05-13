Puerto Rico Space Foundation opens virtual analog astronaut training cohort

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Applications from candidates in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean are being accepted for the six-day program.

The Puerto Rico Space Foundation (PRSF), in partnership with the California-based Mars-Moon Astronautic Academy & Research Science (MMAARS), has announced the launch of Cohort 3 of the MMAARS Virtual Level One Analog Astronautics Training Program, specifically tailored for participants from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Building on the success of the previous two cohorts, this collaboration between PRSF and MMAARS offers a unique educational experience designed to simulate the conditions and challenges of space travel, including life on the moon and Mars.

“This is an interdisciplinary program for the future workforce, rich in diverse space-related disciplines that extend beyond space exploration, offering valuable insights and practical experiential hands-on interactions and integration of frontier technology applications,” the organizers stated.

This program offers students, professionals, Ph.D. candidates, researchers and citizen-scientists a unique opportunity to delve into the field of astronautics. The program represents a new era of accessible space education, organizers said.

This six-day Virtual Level One Analog Astronautics Training Program is the first of its kind in Puerto Rico and is designed to “meticulously prepare participants for harsh, remote, isolated and confined environments (I.C.E.).”

Participants who successfully complete the virtual training program are eligible to apply for In-Person Analog Astronaut Missions. The virtual training prepares them for various duration simulations in I.C.E. locations such as the Mojave Desert in California, the high altitudes of the Nepali Himalayas and the extreme conditions at the Mount Everest base camp.

Program details:

Duration: Six days

Dates: June 22-23 and June 29-30, July 6-7

Schedule: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. AST (4 hours)

Participant age requirement: Must be over 18 years of age

Registration deadline: June 20, 11:30 p.m. AST

Tuition: $150 per participant

“The curriculum offers an interactive, immersive experience that pushes the boundaries of virtual learning and skills development. Trainees will not only gain knowledge but will also get a taste of the physical, psychological and physiological demands faced by astronauts in their pursuit of space exploration,” organizers further noted.

“This exceptional educational opportunity is open to everyone with diverse professions looking to expand their horizons and partake in something truly extraordinary,” said the nonprofits.

The PRSF is accepting applications from interested candidates from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, encouraging diversity and inclusion in the developing field of human space travel and research.