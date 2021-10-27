Puerto Rico telecom official named to FirstNet Authority board

Alexandra Fernández-Navarro.

Alexandra Fernández-Navarro, current commissioner of the Puerto Rico Public Service Regulatory Board, has been named by the US Secretary of Commerce to serve on the Board of the First Responder Network Authority.

The FirstNet Authority has 12 non-permanent members selected by the Department of Commerce and three permanent seats occupied by the US Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The Board oversees activities to ensure that the FirstNet Authority and AT&T — its commercial partner — develop, build, and operate a nationwide public safety broadband network that will best equip first responders to save lives and protect US communities.

“I am proud to announce the selection of these highly qualified Board members, whose experience in public service and the private sector will ensure that the FirstNet Authority continues to provide the world-class communications network our emergency responders need,” said Raimondo.

“I thank these individuals for their willingness to join the Board and guide the FirstNet Authority in its mission to save lives and keep our communities safe,” she said.

“Their backgrounds and experience reflect the diversity of FirstNet network users and will enable the Board to look to the future for investment opportunities and sound financial management to maintain the only public-private nationwide public safety broadband network, Raimondo added.

Raimondo selected seven new members to the FirstNet Board for three-year terms, including Fernández-Navarro, who is also a member of the Federal Communications Commission’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, and a member of the NTIA State Broadband Leaders Network.

Fernández-Navarro’s name was submitted to the pool of candidates in April, when Puerto Rico’s Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González approached Raimondo.

“I’m very proud that such an outstanding woman as Fernández-Navarro has been appointed to this very important position for telecom,” González said.

“Her participation in national positions has ensured that Puerto Rico isn’t left behind in broadband proposals. I’m sure that she will perform in this position with the diligence and commitment that she has always shown,” she said.