Puerto Rico threepeats as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Distrito T-Mobile is the venue for the New Year's Eve celebration. (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico)

The government of Puerto Rico will repeat, for the third consecutive year, its hosting duties of the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show to bid adieu to 2023. The event will carry a $4 million investment from American Rescue Plan Act funds and has the support of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. and Discover Puerto Rico.

“The celebration, which here on the island we call ‘Puerto Rico for the World,’ has become the best farewell of the year,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said. “It’s an event that positions us as a high-quality destination for the millions of viewers who tune in to this famous presentation in which we are the first to welcome the New Year from the modern facilities of the Puerto Rico Convention District.”

“Last year’s audience was around 36 million people. This provided us with immense national and international exposure, both on the event’s and talent’s social networks, as well as in traditional media,” he said. “We’re proud to once again host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on our island and to have an event of this caliber through which we can project everything that makes us special in Puerto Rico.”

The investment includes hiring for the show, which will be broadcast live on ABC, and the complementary show for attendees of the local event.

The return on investment for the government of Puerto Rico amounted to $61 million last year, nearly double that of 2022. In addition, a total of 3.2 billion impressions were achieved, an increase of 1.1 billion compared to the previous year, government officials said.

“The farewell event of the year is a platform for showcasing Puerto Rico as a convention and entertainment destination. It’s sold out for Convention District hotel rooms this year,” said Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District.

“The celebration sets the tone for the beginning of 2024, putting in the minds of millions of viewers the option of coming to live experiences, vacations, events, meetings and conventions in Puerto Rico,” she said.

“In 2022, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve had 36 million viewers and was the entertainment program with the highest audience level at the end of the year. The segment where the countdown was broadcast from Puerto Rico was the most watched in its time slot among all television networks in the United States,” she added.