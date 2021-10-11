Puerto Rico to host in-person return of CAPA Americas aviation summit

From left: Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa Markets and Carlos Mercado.

Puerto Rico will host the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit on May 25-26, 2022, as announced at World Routes 2021 in the city of Milan, Italy. The event is expected to generate a direct impact on the local economy of more than $700,000.

CAPA is part of the Aviation Week Network, one of the most trusted organizations that provides analysts and executives with information, trends and key statistics when making decisions to develop routes and facilities in the aviation sector.

The convention, to be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Coco Beach, is expected to attract about 300 participants. The event’s agenda will include tourist activities focused on agrotourism and culture experiences, organizers said.

“Puerto Rico is very pleased to host the next edition of this event, as it will provide the opportunity for participants to reconnect in person and forge new professional and personal alliances,” Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said.

“This is also an excellent platform to show the island’s potential as a travel destination and as an air access hub in the Caribbean region,” he said.