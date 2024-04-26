Puerto Rico to host major international finance, insurance forum

Puerto Rico U.S. District Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow participates in the Financial Services Forum in 2022. (Credit: Business Wire)

The Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum will feature experts discussing compliance, innovations and more.

The Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum (FSF), an international financial and insurance conference, will hold its fourth edition on Oct. 21-22 at the Sheraton San Juan Hotel & Casino.

The event is hosted by the Puerto Rico International Banking Association (PRIBA) and the Puerto Rico International Insurance Association (PRIIA), which explained that the FSF came about “following the success it achieved locally in its first edition as part of the Puerto Rico Investment Summit” in 2019, and “after a successful second edition at the 2022 Financial Services Forum, it now returns” as a main annual event.”

The information that will be presented “is carefully curated to offer the most updated information available with renowned industry experts. Over two days, we will dive into highly relevant topics, in addition to seeing the opportunities this represents for businesses in Puerto Rico,” said PRIIA President Hugo Córdova.

The invited speakers will discuss the latest on compliance, financial crimes, regulations and opportunities, presenting Puerto Rico as a center for international banks and insurers.

The agenda will include industry updates on such matters as sustainable insurance, artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, anti-money laundering, FinCEN, cryptocurrency regulations, and captive insurance, as well as success stories in international banking and insurance.

Among the more than 40 experts invited are Stephen Muldrow, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico; Puerto Rico Financial Institutions Commissioner Natalia I. Zequeira; Puerto Rico Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre; and Invest PR CEO Ella Woger. It will also include FBI agents, representatives from U.S. agencies such as the Federal Reserve Board, and international insurance and banking professionals.

“At a time when we are faced with constant technological advancements, we must stay updated and also understand all of the resources and tools we have at our disposal when conducting business at a larger scale. With this event, we seek to guide and educate our audience, with the objective of offering all the tools to potential investors on the island,” said PRIBA President Eduardo Colón.