Puerto Rico to host National Lemonade Day on May 17

Puerto Rico’s National Lemonade Day “promises to be a joyful and inspiring event for families and communities, with opportunities to support young entrepreneurs, enjoy fresh lemonade and witness the next generation of business leaders in action,” organizers said.

More than 100 youth-run stands will promote entrepreneurship and financial literacy islandwide.

Puerto Rico is set to turn “sunny and sweet” on May 17 with the return of National Lemonade Day, featuring more than 100 lemonade stands operated by young entrepreneurs between the ages of 6 and 12.

Lemonade Day Puerto Rico encourages students — from public, private and home schools — to plan, launch and operate their own small businesses using the traditional lemonade stand model. The program promotes entrepreneurship, financial literacy and customer service skills through hands-on learning.

This year, more than 1,400 students enrolled in the program, supported by more than 400 volunteer mentors who are helping them create business plans, pricing strategies, marketing ideas and customer care approaches. Since its launch in 2019, Lemonade Day Puerto Rico has reached more than 9,300 students and 3,670 mentors throughout the island.

“Lemonade Day is more than just selling lemonade,” said Natalia Subirá, director of Lemonade Day Puerto Rico. “It’s about teaching kids the skills they need to succeed in life — from budgeting and goal setting to responsibility and confidence. We’re proud to see so many young minds stepping up and dreaming big.”

Subirá added that each stand represents a child’s vision, built with guidance from mentors and support from families, schools and local businesses. The day aims to showcase youth creativity, community pride and entrepreneurial ambition throughout Puerto Rico.

The initiative is part of the national Lemonade Day program, based in Texas, which serves youth across the United States and beyond. The program provides participants with free learning tools — including a workbook and digital resources — to help them design and run a small business while learning to manage their earnings: “Spend a little, save a little and share a little.”

Samantha Ricciardi, regional director for the Central U.S. and international programs at Lemonade Day headquarters in Houston, will travel to Puerto Rico to visit stands, greet participants and meet with sponsors.

“I’m thrilled to be attending Lemonade Day Puerto Rico. Lemonade Day is about so much more than lemonade — it’s a powerful program that equips young people with real-world business skills, creativity and confidence,” Ricciardi said.

“In 2024 alone, more than 59,000 kids across the country participated, generating $13.8 million in revenue, earning $9.9 million in profit, saving $5 million and donating $3.3 million to charity,” she added. “Since its inception, Lemonade Day participants have generated more than $352.5 million in revenue — proof that young entrepreneurs are already driving real economic impact.”

“I’m honored to help spotlight how investing in youth today builds stronger, more resilient communities for tomorrow — in Puerto Rico and beyond,” Ricciardi said.