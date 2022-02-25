Type to search

Puerto Rico to receive $901M in US DOT highway funding

Contributor February 25, 2022
Puerto Rico's highways are in line for improvements.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that Puerto Rico will receive $901 million as part of more than $1.14 billion being granted for highway funding on the island and four US territories.

These funds, which were allocated under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, represent nearly a 10% increase in funding over the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, the federal agency said.

In Fiscal Year ’22, Puerto Rico will be provided with $173 million by Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration to cover critical infrastructure needs on the island and during the five years of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Puerto Rico will receive the $901 million.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds are vital for Puerto Rico’s transportation system and maximizing federal funding is one of our top priorities,” said Department of Transportation and Public Works Secretary Eileen Vélez.

“These funds will not only help us strengthen our transportation infrastructure, but also our workforce and their technical capacities,” said Vélez.

“Also, with the funds provided from this bill, Puerto Rico can build a network of electric vehicle chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options to adopt measures to address the climate crisis,” said Highways and Transportation Authority Executive Director Edwin González.

