Puerto Rico tourism authorities launch ‘Return the Love’ campaign

The Tourism Co., Aerostar, and Discover Puerto Rico joined forces to amplify the message aimed at promoting responsible tourism on the island.

Looking to promote the development of tourism in a “safe, healthy, and responsible way,” the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Aerostar, and Discover Puerto Rico outlined a collaborative strategy to launch the new tourist orientation effort “Return the Love.”

This initiative seeks to show the visitor the natural, historical and cultural benefits that Puerto Rico offers for their enjoyment, but with an emphasis on the importance of following health, safety, civility and care protocols, “in response to the love and hospitality that the island provides to its guests.”

“At the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. we’re extremely satisfied with adding the new ‘Return the Love’ campaign to our tourist orientation efforts, to continue amplifying the message that seeks to educate on the protocols that they must observe during their visit,” said Tourism Co Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

“This initiative has led to an excellent collaboration among these three entities, from the governmental and private spheres, we continue to implement preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 on the island,” he said.

This collaboration was born out of the need to continue promoting Puerto Rico as a safe destination, both for our residents and for visitors, the agency noted.

In this new phase, Aerostar — which operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) — took on the task of identifying strategic points to place signage for this campaign at the facility, mainly in the corridors where tourists are received and in the luggage pick-up areas, among other points.

“We want the traveler’s experience to be memorable, but we also seek to instill in them the commitment and respect for our people, who feel the desire to repay Puerto Ricans for the warm, friendly and courteous treatment that our people show to tourists,” said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico.

“For this reason, we’ve integrated the airport as the main communication channel to ensure that everyone who arrives on the island gets the campaign’s message,” he said.

The creative concept of “Return the Love,” designed by Discover Puerto Rico, “exposes through colorful and attractive images a message in English that reinforces the health and protection measures that have been implemented to prevent the contagion and spread of COVID -19, such as the use of a mask, and social distancing; but the importance of good behavior, the respectful use of clothing used to walk through the island’s streets and respect for cleanliness and care for the environment.”

“As we continue see an increase in the number of tourists coming to Puerto Rico, seeing record numbers in the past months, we knew that the ‘Return the Love’ messaging was an important step that we needed to make collaboratively with the Tourism Co. and Aerostar,” said Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

“While we continue inviting tourists to visit and enjoy the wonders of the island, we want them to Return the Love by showing Puerto Rico their best side too, by wearing their masks, practicing social distancing and leaving the island’s natures as they found it,” he said.

“We welcome our tourists with open arms so that they know and enjoy our tourist attractions and the hospitality of our people, a factor that distinguishes us as a destination,” Mercado said.

“But at the same time, we make sure to provide them with the health, safety and good behavior measures in effect in Puerto Rico to enable and guarantee a happy stay and a future return to the island,” he said.