Puerto Rico Tourism Co. doles out $125K in agrotourism incentives

During a meeting at Hacienda Cascada in Aguas Buenas agency Executive Director Carlos Mercado also unveiled a new promotional campaign that focuses exclusively on the eco-friendly sector.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. met with the 25 companies certified under its agrotourism program to hand each one a $5,000 incentive check to promote business continuity, for a total of $125,000.

The presentation at the Hacienda marked the beginning of this initiative that seeks to provide assistance and facilitate the endurance of operations and offerings of these companies, “which face particular needs, especially after the hurricanes, earthquakes and the pandemic caused by the COVID-19,” he said.

“As part of our commitment to promote the development of sustainable tourism in Puerto Rico, we have designed several initiatives aimed at strengthening and promoting the agency’s agrotourism program,” said Mercado, noting that the companies are key to promoting Puerto Rico as a “green destination.”

The companies will be able to use their $5,000 incentive to buy essential equipment, inventory, promotional expenses and materials, among others, that make the reopening or expansion of the tourist activity feasible, he said.

Agrotourism offers a first-hand experience of the island’s culture and traditions through contact with nature and represents an additional income to the existing agricultural activity.

Among the facilities eligible to request an Agrotourism Program certification are those dedicated to the production of vegetables, cultivation of fruit trees, coffee farms, food processing plants, raising animals, aquaculture, hydroponics, fishing, and beekeeping, among others

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.