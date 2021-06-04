Puerto Rico Tourism Co. launches sweeping plan to promote domestic vacations

Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado presented the "One Island, 78 Destinations" marketing campaign to “inspire residents to plan a summer vacation in Puerto Rico.”

In an effort to continue promoting the reactivation of the economic activity generated by the tourism sector, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. unveiled a multi-pronged advertising and marketing plan to promote domestic tourism under the VoyTuristeando brand.

During a presentation to mayors, directors of municipal tourism offices and members of the local tourism industry gathered at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in the T-Mobile District, Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado and Gov. Pedro Pierluisi offered details of the “One Island, 78 Destinations” campaign.

The initiative, which centers around the diversity of experiences available in the island’s 78 municipalities, was designed to bring to top-of-mind the myriad of attractions and experiences that differentiate Puerto Rico from other destinations.

Its goal is to encourage residents to enjoy domestic tourism by showcasing the Island’s unique places and experiences and, at the same time, reenergize and encourage municipal economic growth and development, government officials said.

“The campaign showcases our beautiful natural landscapes, celebrates our history and our culture, and puts on display the diverse tourist attractions found in each and every corner of Puerto Rico,” Pierluisi said.

“Our tourism industry is a cornerstone of economic development and holds great potential for growth. Each day we see how visionary entrepreneurs bring Puerto Rico to center stage, developing every aspect of what Puerto Rico offers as a travel destination and showing the determination that characterizes us as a people,” he added.

The campaign also highlights the health and safety component that the tourism sector has integrated across its properties, following the Tourism Co.’s “Health and Safety Seal Program,” which emphasizes the compliance of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“Undoubtedly, the past 14 months have been disruptive to tourism activity in Puerto Rico,” Mercado said. “Today we feel very enthusiastic with the launch of our new initiative ‘One Island, 78 Destinations’ as we’re sure the campaign will strengthen the hospitality sector and promote the growth of domestic tourism and economic development on the island.”

“The primary goal of the campaign’s marketing strategy is to inspire, renovate and promote domestic tourism while increasing consumer confidence and peace-of-mind regarding our health and safety standards,” Mercado said.

The campaign, which will run through the month of August, includes mass media outlets such as television, radio, print, and a digital presence with emphasis on social media platforms.

The creative concept of “One Island, 78 Destinations” uses elements associated with travel such as a passport, stamp seals, luggage, flight attendants and pilots to promote Puerto Rico as an attractive destination, by showing local audiences that they can enjoy an excellent vacation without leaving the Island.

Additionally, an interactive map of Puerto Rico, which will include three noteworthy attractions in each municipality, will be uploaded to the PRTC’s VoyTuristeando.com webpage.

The social media component of the campaign will rely on stories, narrated in a fun and colloquial style by a local flight attendant, to share recommendations about places to visit within the 78 travel destinations on the island.

The campaign also includes the creation and distribution of special passports for Puerto Rico residents. These passports can be stamped during visits to each municipality and the stamps can be obtained from Tourism Co tour operators and hotels. Furthermore, kiosks simulating airline check-in counters will be available at Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey and Plaza del Caribe in Ponce so those interested in learning more about the diversity of options available in Puerto Rico can ask the “flight attendants” on duty and obtain their passport to travel around the island.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.