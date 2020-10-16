Puerto Rico Tourism Co. restarts campaign to encourage residents to explore the island

October 16, 2020 314

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. relaunched its “Check Into Your Island” campaign to convey the message on the health and safety measures to be considered to do internal tourism and take advantage of offers currently available only for Puerto Rico residents.

The goal is to retrigger the tourism sector’s economic activity after more than six months of a slowdown caused by the restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During the past months, the agency has been working on a gradual tourism recovery plan and on the implementation of a Health and Safety Program, with which all tourism operators on the island must comply. Currently, some 138 companies have been inspected and certified as compliant with 100% of the protocols established by this program.

A market study the Tourism Co. conducted in June revealed that, after the impact of COVID-19, 62.2% of residents seek strict hygiene and health measures when vacationing. For this reason, the agency has focused its efforts on ensuring that the industry has the necessary tools to operate safely, to recover consumer confidence.

“We’re capitalizing on the opportunity offered to us by the latest executive order to continue our reopening plans, in phases, for the tourism industry, observing strict health protocols. With this effort, in addition to increasing the demand for services and the number of reservations, we show consumers that it’s possible to enjoy the destination safely, thanks to the established measures,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said

The “Check Into Your Island” advertising campaign, which was initially launched in the summer months, was reactivated this week on the Voy Turisteando social media platforms and its website. The campaign highlights prevention measures to mitigate COVID-19 in hostels, excursions and restaurants, calling on consumers to comply with established rules and to do internal tourism responsibly.

The agency projects that the campaign will generate 37,000 room night bookings from Oct. 9 to Nov. 15, which translated into some $4.4 million in revenue for room rentals and $408,000 in room tax revenue for the government.

