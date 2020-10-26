Puerto Rico Tourism Co. unveils strategy to boost stays at ‘paradores’

October 26, 2020 352

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. unveiled a marketing plan with offers and precise tools to encourage occupancy across the island’s “paradores,” or small inns, and which seeks to complement the efforts to promote local tourism through the “Check Into Your Island” campaign.

The $95,000 effort looks to support the small hotels by providing them “with the tools they need to regain consumer confidence and continue operating under strict compliance with the health protocols established by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.,” agency Executive Director Carla Campos said, during a news conference held at the Parador Buen Café in Hatillo.

The marketing plan includes ads that focus on the values of the small inns, which are known for being run by “Families that serve families,” in a safe, familiar and welcoming environment.

The effort also includes the creation of a digital series called “Nuestros paradores: Nuestro orgullo,” (“Our small inns, our pride”) in which the history and origins of these hostels is highlighted, some of these with three generations of families running them, said Imaris Arocho, director of promotions and marketing at the agency.

The participating small inns are: El Faro in Aguadilla; El Buen Café in Hatillo; Combate Beach in Cabo Rojo; Boquemar in Cabo Rojo; Turtle Bay in Lajas, Villa Parguera in Lajas; Guánica 1929 in Guánica; Yunque Mar in Luquillo; and Villas del Mar Hau in Isabela.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.