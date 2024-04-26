Puerto Rico transportation co.’s get $6.6M to reduce air pollution at ports

Crowley Logistics Inc. will use the funds to reduce truck emissions, queueing, idling and traffic congestion at the Isla Grande Terminal at the Port of San Juan.

The local assignment is part of a global $148 million in grants to 11 states and Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the allocation of $3.8 million to Crowley Logistics Inc. and $2.8 million to Puerto Rico Terminals LLC to improve air quality and reduce pollution at ports, benefitting truck drivers, port workers and nearby communities.

The funding is part of a broader $148 million awarded to 11 states and Puerto Rico under the first round of a new $400 million program, the federal agency noted.

The Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities Grant Program, which was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and invests in port electrification and efficiency improvements. The program aims to reduce pollution from idling trucks at ports while modernizing infrastructure and strengthening supply chains.

Crowley Logistics will use the funds to reduce truck emissions, queueing, idling and traffic congestion at the Isla Grande Terminal at the Port of San Juan.

The project includes replacing diesel-powered trucks with electric utility tractor rigs and installing fast chargers. Crowley’s supply chain operations in the U.S. Southeast and Gulf Coast — including its hub in Jacksonville, Florida — account for more than 60% of domestic cargo moved to and from Puerto Rico.

“The federal grants for our Puerto Rico and Florida terminals will help ensure the supply chain remains among the most modern in the world, increasing environmental efficiency and helping make the air cleaner for the people and communities where we operate. We appreciate the trust from the U.S. Department of Transportation in our sustainability actions as well as the support from Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón in making the grant funding a reality,” said Brett Bennett, senior vice president and general manager at Crowley Logistics.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Terminals will buy seven electric trucks to replace seven emission-producing diesel trucks at the Port of San Juan. Additionally, seven fast-charging stations will be installed at the port, along with upgraded infrastructure to support the new charging capabilities.

This upgrade is expected to save nearly 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel annually, improving air quality at the port and in neighboring communities, according to its proposal.

“When truckers spend hours idling at ports, it’s bad for drivers, bad for supply chains, and bad for nearby communities that feel the brunt of more polluted air,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press release.

“The investments we are announcing today will save truck drivers time and money and help ports reduce congestion and emissions, while making the air more breathable for workers and communities,” he added.