Puerto Rico Treasury Dept. pays out $26M in tax return refunds

June 26, 2020 75

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department disbursed additional $26 million in income tax return refunds for the 2019 tax year, pushing the total number of payments to more than $400 million, agency Secretary Francisco Parés said.

“This week we’re sending refunds of $26,247,554 to some 35,116 taxpayers. Our commitment is to continue disbursing all the aid and payments that we’re supposed to, as diligently as possible for the benefit of citizens affected by the changes that COVID-19 has brought about in the economy and in our lifestyle,” he said.

So far, the agency has reimbursed a total of $412.9 million corresponding to 546,412 tax returns.

“I remind citizens that the deadline to comply with the filing is July 15. This is the second extension of the term that we effected in the midst of the emergency that we have been experiencing since March,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said Treasury on Wednesday disbursed $99.3 million in Economic Impact Payment to some 75,874 families in Puerto Rico.

“These payments include about 60,000 checks that are being processed for mailing and the rest of the families will receive it through direct deposit,” Parés said.

“So far, we have disbursed $2.1 billion to 1.4 million families of the federal aid approved in the CARES Act and we’ll continue with the distribution plan until December,” he said.

Other payments in the pipeline are those destined to self-employed workers who managed to qualify for aid of $500 and $1,000, after requirements were recently eased.

“The flexibility of the parameters has allowed the incentive to reach another group of self-employed people. Within days of enabling the link for new eligible citizens to apply, we disbursed $12 million to an additional 24,065 self-employed individuals. Approximately $240 million has been disbursed,” Parés said.