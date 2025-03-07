Puerto Rico Treasury opens tax return centers for salaried, retired workers

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department's headquarters in San Juan

The centers provide free tax preparation services and assist with Child Tax Credit applications.

Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Ángel Pantoja-Rodríguez announced that government tax return centers have begun offering preparation and filing services to salaried individuals and retired workers.

“In line with Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón’s vision of providing direct access to services, we have enabled four Tax Return Centers located at Plaza Las Américas (first level, local 121), Plaza del Caribe in Ponce (second level, former Radio Shack), Mayagüez Mall (local 112), and Caguas City Hall (Wilnelia Merced Forsyth room). Citizens can now manage their appointments, free of charge, here, selecting the link ‘Tax Return Preparation Center’s’ and following the system’s instructions,” Pantoja-Rodríguez said.

The Treasury Department is also collaborating with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, which helps qualified individuals apply for the additional Child Tax Credit (CTC) by filing IRS Form 1040-SS.

“To claim the CTC, taxpayers must meet certain requirements, including having only salaries or pensions from Puerto Rico sources that do not exceed $200,000 for individuals or $400,000 for married couples; qualifying dependents, as defined by the IRS; submit Form 13614-C (IRS Admission/Interview and Quality Verification Sheet); and not be required to file a federal income tax return,” Pantoja-Rodríguez explained.

Taxpayers with pending payments can settle them at the time of filing by providing their bank account and routing number. Payments can also be made electronically through the Internal Revenue Unified System (SURI, in Spanish), at the Tax Return Centers, via the SURI main page, without having to register, or by phone at 787-620-2323 (option 3).

To receive assistance, taxpayers must bring the following documents to the centers: