Puerto Rico Urban Train upgrades to be ready by December with new fare system

New ticket gates at Urban Train stations are part of the system upgrades to implement an Automatic Fare Collection System.

Free rides will continue until the new Automatic Fare Collection System is implemented, with “fare capping” planned for 2025.The ongoing revamping of Puerto Rico’s Urban Train system, which includes its 16 stations, features the implementation of an Automatic Fare Collection System, Integrated Transportation Authority (ATI) Executive Director Josué Menéndez said in an interview with News is my Business.

The upgrades to the Urban Train stations are expected to be completed by the end of the year, Menéndez confirmed. Since March, passengers have been using the train free of charge while ticket machines are being replaced, resulting in a significant increase in daily ridership.

“I believe the improvements should be completed at some point in December,” Menéndez said. He noted that from March 1 to Sept. 15, the number of passengers has risen, with about 2.3 million people using the train during that period.

“The increase in passengers is fantastic,” he added.

When asked by News is my Business how ATI plans to maintain this increased ridership once fares are reintroduced, Menéndez explained that lowering the fare isn’t an option because “we need that income.”

ATI chief explained: “That money is reinvested in the system. We are going to introduce what is known in the mainland U.S. as ‘fare capping,’ which means the more you use it, the less it will cost you.

“For example, a mother and her son use the train to go to his school, and then she takes him his lunch, and finally picks him up after school. If you do the math, the child might ride for free because he is a minor, but the mother pays $1.50 each way. So she spends $3 in the morning, $3 at lunch and $3 in the afternoon for a total of $9. With the introduction of the fare-capping system, what we are doing is applying only one fare. So instead of paying $9 a day, they will pay $5 a day.”

The fare capping system will not be implemented until 2025, as Menéndez first wants to “ensure the system is running smoothly.” Eventually, all public transportation services, including ferries, will use the Automatic Fare Collection and Fare Capping systems.

“With one application, users will be able to pay for all these services,” Menéndez added.

As part of the upgrades, 81 ticket vending machines are being replaced, and gates at the University Station of the Urban Train are also being updated. The remaining five barriers at the station are expected to be installed soon.

Once the systems and equipment are validated, ATI will resume charging passengers, offering a “completely different” experience. The new system will include multiple payment options, such as debit or credit cards, cash or a mobile application. Passengers will also have the option of a plastic Smart Card or a paper receipt with a QR code for train access.

For those with balances on the old magnetic paper cards, funds will be transferable to the new Smart Card, Menéndez assured.