Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival hosting ‘Taste of the big league’

Puerto Rican Chef Mario Pagán

Culinary and baseball superstars come together to celebrate inaugural 2025 festival.

The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, presented by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, an all-new culinary and cultural immersion experience, will kick off the countdown to next year’s festivities on April 3-6, 2025, with the inaugural “Taste of the Big League” event on Nov. 20, 2024, at La Concha Resort.

Hosted by Chef Mario Pagán, with co-hosts and World Series champions Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado, the event — a “taste” of the 2025 festival — features several of the island’s top chefs and a lineup of Puerto Rican-born baseball all-stars.

Attendees will have the chance to sample bites and beverages from talented winemakers and mixologists while mingling with major league players, organizers said.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival and collaborate with such an incredible group of chefs, mixologists and friends,” said Pagán. “This is a chance for all of us to come together and celebrate the rich, diverse flavors of Puerto Rican cuisine and the homegrown talent that makes our food scene so special.”

“Many of the baseball stars joining us are longtime friends, making this even more meaningful. Together, we’ll create an unforgettable experience for guests to share our passion for food and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Puerto Rico,” he added.

Among the all-star baseball players participating in the “Taste of the Big League” celebration: former New York Yankees pitcher Javier Vázquez; World Series champion and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora; 2008 National League Rookie of the Year Geovany Soto; three-time all-star and World Baseball Classic champion Carlos Baerga; and World Series champions Alexis Ríos, Delgado, and Beltrán.

Delgado’s Extra Bases foundation and the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy are among the Puerto Rico-based institutions and charities the event will support.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the ‘Taste of the Big League’ for choosing the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy as one of the beneficiaries of this incredible event,” said Beltrán. “I am genuinely excited to be part of this unique culinary experience that brings together talented chefs and baseball players.”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our shared passions while raising funds to support our young athletes,” he said. “Together, we can create a brighter future for the next generation of players, and I can’t wait to see everyone there enjoying great food, great drinks and great company, for a great cause.”

“Taste of the Big League” precedes the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, which will showcase the island’s culinary landscape on a global stage, celebrating its food and drink culture while incorporating influences from mainland and international sources.

Attendees can enjoy tastings from wineries and interactive activities like golf and pickleball tournaments. With a strong emphasis on philanthropy, the festival will support local culinary education through Puerto Rico Eats for Good, providing aspiring chefs with hands-on experience, mentorship opportunities and resources to launch their culinary careers, ultimately nurturing the next generation of talent in Puerto Rico’s vibrant food scene.

“We’re immensely proud to have the support of these exceptional chefs and superstar players, all dedicated stewards of Puerto Rico, who embody the island’s vibrant culinary heritage and the inclusive spirit of our festival,” said Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival founder Robert Weakley.

“Their passion and expertise will elevate the event and also help us raise awareness and strengthen our bond within the community as we showcase the rich flavors and cultural diversity that make Puerto Rico a premier destination for food and celebration,” he said.

Tickets to the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival will go on sale at a later date.