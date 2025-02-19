Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival to feature international chefs

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Created by entrepreneur and restaurateur Robert Weakley, the four-day festival will bring together a global lineup of celebrated chefs, mixologists, sommeliers and restaurateurs. (Credit: Barmalini | Dreamstime.com)

More than 50 chefs will take part in the four-day culinary and cultural celebration.

Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, presented by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, an event that organizers describe as 2025’s most anticipated culinary and cultural gathering.

Taking place April 3-6 at San Juan’s La Concha Resort and other locations across Puerto Rico, the festival aims to spotlight the island’s rich culinary heritage and rising chef talent.

Created by entrepreneur and restaurateur Robert Weakley, the four-day festival will bring together renowned chefs, mixologists, sommeliers and restaurateurs from Puerto Rico and around the world.

“Puerto Rico’s incredible culinary culture and heritage are at long last taking center stage and gaining global recognition,” said Weakley. “We are thrilled to spotlight the exceptional talent that makes this island a must-visit destination while welcoming some of the most renowned names in the culinary world to collaborate and create unforgettable experiences.”

He added that beyond a celebration of Puerto Rican cuisine, the event is a commitment to the local community and culinary education.

The festival will feature a range of curated experiences, including strolling wine tastings, mixology seminars, the Power Lunch Series pairing top chefs and mixologists with fan-favorite personalities, and exclusive multi-course dinners throughout Puerto Rico. Other highlights include all-inclusive walk-around tasting events such as the Thursday Night Opening Reception, Barrio Bites, and Ritmo y Raíces.

One of the weekend’s main attractions will be La Gran Placita, hosted at the Puerto Rican Institute of Culture, where more than 20 acclaimed chefs will cook and share their dishes alongside more than 75 wineries and top mixologists and sommeliers.

Visa Country Manager Luis Guerra emphasized the festival’s significance, stating, “This event is a celebration of culture, community and the passion that unites us. At Visa, we are committed to fostering connections, bolstering entrepreneurship and advancing digitization.”

Global, local chefs join the lineup

The festival’s star-studded roster includes a mix of local, national and international chefs and restaurateurs, such as:

Mario Pagán (Mario Pagán, Chayote)

Maneet Chauhan (Chauhan Ale, Masala House, eet by Maneet Chauhan)

Andrew Zimmern (TV personality, author, chef)

Claudette Zepeda (Leu Leu by Claudette Zepeda)

Antonia Lofaso (Scopa Italian Roots, Dama, Black Market)

Marc Murphy (Marc179 Restaurant)

Anne Burrell (Chef, restaurateur, TV personality)

Paul Bartolotta (The Bartolotta Restaurants)

Michael White (Levant)

Giorgio Rapicavoli (Luca Osteria, Eating House)

Juan José Cuevas (1919 Restaurant)

Carlos Portela (Orujo Taller de Gastronomía)

Natalia Rivera (La Concha Resort)

Roberto Treviño (Dragonfly, Budatai)

José Enrique (Caña)

Guillermo López-Folch (lala)

José Santaella (Santaella)

Mario Castrellón (Maito, Besties)

Josiah Hernández (Chef’s Garden)

Ventura Vivoni (Ay Que Rico)

Jeff McInnis (Root & Bone)

Nasha Fondeur (Condado Collection)

Carol Reyes (Bóveda Restaurante)

John Tesar (Knife)

Juan Peña (COA)

Efren David Robles (Frutos del Guacabo)

Enrique Piñeiro (Mesa 364)

Sebastian Rosado (Levant)

Giovanna Huyke (Chef, restaurateur)

Trent Eichler (Bottles)

Sean Brasel (Meat Market)

More participating chefs and events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Puerto Rico Tourism Company Executive Director Willianette Robles highlighted the festival’s role in boosting the island’s economy and international reputation.

“By supporting events like this, we continue to position Puerto Rico as a premier destination for exceptional dining experiences and cultural discovery,” she said.

Tickets for the all-inclusive experiences start at $125 and are available through the event’s official website. Guests using Visa Banco Popular credit cards can unlock an exclusive 15% discount on all events.

In addition to promoting locally sourced products such as coffee, produce and artisanal goods, the festival will support Puerto Rico Eats for Good, a philanthropic program focused on culinary education and career development.