Puerto Rico’s 1st class of 50 NextGen Tech Scholars graduates

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More than 50 participants who completed the 20-week program received their certificates during a special graduation ceremony.

Liberty Foundation and the Society of Women Coders graduate celebrated the achievements of the NextGen Tech Scholars Program’s first class in Puerto Rico.

More than 50 participants who completed the 20-week program received their certificates during a special graduation ceremony.

“We’re so proud to sponsor a program like this one, which encourages female students in Puerto Rico to believe that they can have a future in STEM careers,” said Naji Khoury, Liberty Foundation’s chairman.

“Today we’re seeing the fruits of this initiative, which we certainly hope can continue so more young women can have an enriching experience like this one,” said Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Other members of the Liberty Foundation’s Board were present, including its Vice Chair Giovanna Ramírez de Arellano, and Executive Director Yadira Valdivia, who also served as the event’s host.

Also present were Kavya Krishna, Hannah Russell, and Sruta Vootukuru, representing Society of Women Coders, who traveled for the ceremony. Krishna, the entity’s executive director, presented a recap of the of the 20-week workshop, which started in early March and concluded in late July.

“Throughout the workshop, we’ve seen so much unlocked potential and talent in these young women,” Krishna said.

“I have no doubt that these students will not only have a bright future in a STEM career but can also become role models for other girls who are considering studies in STEM-related fields and show them that this future is possible for them as well,” she said.

The Liberty Foundation’s NextGen Tech Scholar Program was a 20-week online afterschool technical training residency that focused on coding and programming for local public middle and high school female students between the ages of 13 and 17.

The program was implemented in partnership with Society of Women Coders, a New York City-based nonprofit organization that conducts free coding, digital literacy, and leadership training for young girls around the world.

The Eco Exploratorio: Science Museum of Puerto Rico, an education center for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in Puerto Rico, recruited the students.

The NextGen Tech Girls Scholar Program was part of Liberty Puerto Rico’s activity roster to observe International Women’s Day 2022 in March, and part of the company’s continuous efforts to promote gender equality.