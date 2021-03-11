Puerto Rico’s 1st hybrid weddings and events convention announced

The WeddingWaysPR Virtual Expo will be held at the Atlantic Lounge at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Looking to boost the wedding and events industry in Puerto Rico’s economy, the first hybrid — combining in-person and virtual participation — convention will is slated to take place Mar. 19-20.

The events of the day on Mar. 20 will be broadcast at no charge through Zoom and Facebook Live from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm organizers said. The transmission will be done simultaneously so that people can connect from home. Those who register will receive a link to the Zoom broadcast.

“At first the event was going to be held only virtually, but we made the arrangements and got the government to grant us the permit to conduct the event in person. This is certainly a big step in driving this million-dollar-generating industry to the island’s economy,” said Carla Padilla-Rodríguez, founder and creative director of WeddingWaysPR.

The event will bring together more than 30 wedding and events suppliers to present their product and service proposals — from wedding dresses, photographers, videographers, coordinators, music, flowers, rings, and catering, among others.

“With this convenient digital platform, we want to work hand in hand with the wedding industry in Puerto Rico and with the suppliers providing tools of great benefit so that they have greater exposure of their services,” said Nancy Oquendo, co-founder and expert in the tourism industry.

“In this way, we contribute to local tourism becoming the preferred destination for couples around the world,” she said.

The cost of the on-site event held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado Hotel at Mar Beach Resort is $12 + tax

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.