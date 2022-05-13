Type to search

Puerto Rico’s 3rd BurgerFi restaurant opens in Gallery Plaza in Santurce

Contributor May 13, 2022
The 1,800 square-foot location has a capacity for 72 patrons, including those sitting outside, as well as a full bar.

Gourmet hamburger restaurant chain BurgerFi recently opened its third restaurant in Puerto Rico, located at the Gallery Plaza building on Loíza Street in Santurce.

The 1,800 square-foot location has a capacity for 72 patrons, including those sitting outside, as well as a full bar. The building offers parking.

“Our first two BurgerFi established in Guaynabo and Plaza Caparra, even with the challenge of the pandemic, have had an excellent reception and we are the favorite of customers in those areas, becoming one of the top ten in sales in the entire nation,” said Phillip Faigenblat, CEO of the franchise in Puerto Rico and who has 30 years of experience in the food industry on the island.

“Now we’re very excited to continue growing and to be able to open the third restaurant, always maintaining a fast casual concept with high quality, fresh and healthy food,” he said. The first BurgerFi opened in 2020 in Guaynabo.

The interior of each restaurant is eco-friendly, featuring several sustainable elements such as wood-paneled walls constructed from No. 2 Southern Pine, the most renewable wood in the world.

“The concept has been very well received because the local public likes healthy food in an ideal environment to share with the family,” Faigenblat said. “This is the third of six that I hope to open in the next two years. My commitment is to continue contributing to the local economy with both direct and indirect jobs and helping other Puerto Rican industries and businesses.”

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
