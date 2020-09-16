Puerto Rico’s Casa Bacardí hosts virtual mixology classes

September 16, 2020 227

Visitor hours are now open, at least virtually, at Casa Bacardí Puerto Rico as the home of the iconic rum launches virtual mixology and team-building experiences.

As one of the most popular destinations on the island, Casa Bacardí usually welcomes 200,000 guests each year but doors remain closed due to COVID-19.

Recognizing that people are seeking entertainment and opportunities for shared experiences, the destination has created new programs that deliver “the fun and rum direct to people’s homes.”

Expert mixologists will share the art of crafting rum cocktails, during online sessions that also weave in stories of the 158-year-old brand and that will offer interactive segments where guests can ask their rum questions directly to the experts.

To help bring the bar to the home, registered participants will receive the necessary Bacardí branded bar tools of a shaker, muddler, jigger and strainer. The booking includes the choice of a customized label which can be added to any Bacardí Superior 750 ml rum bottle. Free shipping is available within Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, with global shipping options available.

“At Bacardí, we’re all about celebrating moments that matter and making connections,” said Wesley Elizabeth Cullen, general manager of Casa Bacardí.

“While we miss welcoming people onsite in Puerto Rico, we’re excited to bring people together and share our rum expertise and love for enjoying cocktails together via virtual programming,” she said.

Scheduling is available for groups and can be customized as an addition to an existing meeting or as a stand-alone experience. Meeting planners and companies may contact the company for more information and to make arrangements for their groups.

While the team at Casa Bacardí has introduced new safety and health protocols on campus in response to COVID-19, it has not yet released a date for re-opening.