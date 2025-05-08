Puerto Rico’s creative industries export $120M, face workforce decline

The “2021-2022 Creative Industries in Puerto Rico” report is part of the government’s ongoing effort to monitor and support the development of the island’s creative sector.

A Statistics Institute report shows export growth but highlights job losses, wage gaps and a $242 million trade deficit.

Puerto Rico’s creative industries generated $120 million in exports in 2022, an 18.5% increase over the previous year, according to the “2021–2022 Creative Industries in Puerto Rico” report published by the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute.

Despite export growth, the sector faces challenges, including an 11.3% drop in employment and a persistent trade deficit. Imports reached $362 million in 2022, creating a $242 million gap. That deficit narrowed slightly from 2021 as imports fell 3.7%.

“Despite the trade imbalance, the increase in exports is a positive sign, indicating growing international interest in Puerto Rican creative products,” the report states.

Creative industries include fields such as arts, media, design, technology and advertising. The island had 2,227 creative industry establishments in 2022, up 5% from the prior year. However, total employment declined from 16,415 in 2021 to 14,550 in 2022 — a loss of 1,865 jobs.

The largest employment declines occurred in media and the arts, which account for 38.5% and 31.7% of industry jobs, respectively.

“This reduction in the workforce is a concerning trend that requires strategic action to ensure sustainable growth in the sector,” the report notes.

Wages varied significantly across subsectors. Advertising agencies offered the highest average salary at $65,567, while film exhibition had the lowest at $10,264. Among occupations, software developers earned the most, with an average salary of $75,700 — underscoring the growing value of technical skills.

Education data also showed signs of growth. In 2022, 1,930 students graduated from creative fields — a 26.4% increase over the prior year. Most (56.2%) earned bachelor’s degrees. Graphic design was the most popular field, accounting for 20.6% of all graduates.

“The creative industries integrate culture, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, making them a strategic economic sector for Puerto Rico,” said Francisco Pesante, statistical project manager at the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute and author of the report.

“This report puts into perspective the need to strengthen public policies, invest in specialized training and support small businesses in the creative sector to ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth and promote Puerto Rico’s competitiveness,” he said.

The report also found that 86% of creative industry establishments are microenterprises with fewer than 10 employees. Gender disparities remain, particularly in higher-paying sectors where women are underrepresented.

The Statistics Institute emphasized that, despite ongoing challenges, the creative sector offers opportunities for economic diversification — especially in technology and advertising, which continue to show salary strength and growth potential.