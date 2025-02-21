Puerto Rico’s current, former economic devt. heads join forces

From left: Manuel Laboy, Ramón Cantero-Frau, Sebastián Negrón-Reichard and Alberto Bacó-Bagué

In what has been described as a “historic meeting to strengthen Puerto Rico’s economic development,” Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) secretary, Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, confirmed the gathering of former agency secretaries to “foster dialogue and exchange experiences, recognizing their contributions.”

The meeting, held at DDEC headquarters in San Juan, aimed to “recognize the contributions” of past leaders and “promote collaboration to strengthen Puerto Rico’s [economic] growth strategies.”

“This meeting marks an important moment for the DDEC. It allows us to build on past achievements and take advantage of the knowledge of those who have been at the forefront of our mission to boost Puerto Rico’s economy,” said Negrón-Reichard.

“Their leadership and vision have been key in the development of our island, and this discussion helps us continue that path with new initiatives and strategies. I look forward to counting on their support and advice throughout this assignment,” he added.

Former secretaries Antonio Colorado, Jaime Morgan-Stubbe, Luis Fortuño-Burset, Carlos Vivoni, Ramón Cantero-Frau, Jorge Silva-Puras, José Pérez-Riera, Alberto Bacó-Bagué and Manuel Laboy-Rivera participated in the discussion, sharing their experiences and reflecting on the challenges and opportunities for Puerto Rico’s economic development.

Former Secretary Manuel Cidre was unable to attend due to prior commitments. However, Negrón-Reichard met with him on his first day in office as part of the integration process and continuity of DDEC projects.

During the meeting, participants signed a commemorative document symbolizing their collective commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic progress. They also agreed on the importance of holding these meetings regularly to strengthen communication and collaboration on initiatives that contribute to the island’s economic growth.

“This initiative is part of Negrón-Reichard’s vision to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as with leaders who have played a fundamental role in the economic transformation of Puerto Rico,” the agency stated.