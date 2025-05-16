Puerto Rico’s digital spending hits $1.8B; social, mobile, AI drive growth

Anitza M. Cox, director of analysis and public policy at Estudios Técnicos, presents the results of the 20th edition of the SME Digital Trends Study.

Puerto Rico’s digital landscape is evolving rapidly, with online shopping, mobile connectivity and artificial intelligence continuing to shape consumer behavior, according to the 2025 Puerto Rico Digital Trends Study by the Sales and Marketing Executives Association of Puerto Rico.

The study, conducted by Estudios Técnicos Inc. and presented during the SME Digital & Innovation Forum, found that more than 1.5 million people — 56.5% of internet users — shopped online in 2025.

Those purchases generated an estimated $1.82 billion across channels such as home delivery, in-store pickup and app-based services, with a median annual spend of $1,200 per person.

“Although there has been a slight deceleration compared to previous years, eCommerce remains strong,” the report noted. The most purchased categories were clothing, electronics, hygiene and beauty products.

Social media continued to influence shopping decisions, with 93% internet penetration among people age 12 and older — or nearly 2.7 million residents. Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok dominate daily usage.

Seventeen percent of users bought a product directly through social platforms, with 60% citing video content as a key factor in their decision and 52% pointing to reviews and recommendations.

More than 228,000 people made purchases influenced by digital ads in the 30 days prior to the study.

“The main platform where they saw the ad that triggered the purchase was social media, followed by search engines and influencers,” said Anitza M. Cox, director of analysis and public policy at Estudios Técnicos.

Influencers also play a significant role in consumer behavior. Fifty-six percent of users follow influencers or content creators. Among the most followed are Molusco, Chente Ydrach and Jay Fonseca. In the comedy and entertainment category, Molusco leads with 32%, followed by Chente at 25.3% and La Burbu at 5.3%.

Podcast consumption is growing, with 27% of users reporting they listened to a podcast in the past month. Popular hosts include Fonseca, Molusco and Chente.

Online-only media outlets NotiCel, El Calce, Sin Comillas and News is my Business were the most visited in the last 30 days.

In digital news consumption, News is my Business maintained its position among Puerto Rico’s top online-only outlets. According to the study, 1.8% of internet users visited the site in the 30 days before the survey. It ranked alongside NotiCel (26.7%), El Calce (7.4%) and Sin Comillas (3.2%), reflecting its continued relevance, particularly among readers seeking specialized business and economic reporting.

Mobile devices remain the primary access point for digital content, used by 98% of consumers. On average, users spend 5.1 hours per day on mobile phones. Generation Z leads with 7.1 hours daily.

Artificial intelligence use is rising. The study found that 46.2% of respondents have used AI tools, mainly for learning (47.9%) and curiosity (16%). ChatGPT was the most recognized platform, although only 2.3% pay for AI services. “This suggests consumption is still largely exploratory and free,” Cox said.

The study also found that 44.1% of users have at least one paid digital subscription, including video and music services, representing an estimated $355 million market. In addition, 57.4% use on-demand platforms, primarily for food delivery and money transfers.

Findings are based on in-person surveys of 1,000 residents age 12 and older conducted between April and May.