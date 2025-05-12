Puerto Rico’s new car sales reach 10,523 units in April

Full-size sedans — despite an overall drop in midsize models — showed notable growth, suggesting that buyers are opting for larger, more comfortable vehicles. (Credit: Welcomia | Dreamstime.com)

Tariff concerns continue to influence consumer buying behavior, trade group says.

The United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish) reported 10,523 new vehicles sold in Puerto Rico in April, a 2.77% increase compared with the 10,239 units sold in April 2024. Year-to-date growth in the local auto market now stands at 1.6%, according to the organization’s latest report.

The uptick was driven mainly by compact SUVs, which grew 11.02%, and by midsize and full-size sedans, which saw a 44.44% increase.

“Car sales in April showed a slight recovery for the second consecutive month this year, as consumers continued to purchase new vehicles to avoid rising prices following new tariffs on imported vehicles,” said José R. Ordeix, president of GUIA.

Other segments fared worse. The midsize sedan category dropped 53.49%, while mini-compacts were down 30.32% from April 2024.

Toyota remained the top-selling brand, followed by Kia and Hyundai. The Corolla and RAV4 were among the most popular models, reinforcing Toyota’s strong market position in Puerto Rico.

By category, compact SUVs continued to dominate sales, while full-size sedans — despite the broader decline in midsize models — showed notable growth, suggesting that consumers are leaning toward larger and more comfortable vehicles.

The report also cited the influence of new import tariffs on buyer behavior. Many consumers are accelerating purchases in an effort to avoid further price hikes.

Founded in 2006, GUIA is a nonprofit that represents the island’s automotive sector and advocates for issues affecting both the industry and Puerto Rico’s broader economy.