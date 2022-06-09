Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico’s new car sales take 18% YoY dip in May

Contributor June 9, 2022
May sales represented the lowest so far this year, GUIA President Jose R. Ordeix said.(Credit: Welcomia | Dreamstime.com)

New car sales in Puerto Rico took a nosedive in May, when 10,326 vehicles were sold, 18% fewer than the 12,686 units that rolled off lots in May 2021, The United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish) confirmed.

May sales represented the lowest so far this year, GUIA President Jose R. Ordeix said.

Cumulatively, the demand in Puerto Rico for the January-May period totaled 53,869 units, which reflects a decrease of 3.5% when compared to the same period in 2021, the trade group stated.

“The market continues to reflect a drastic reduction in new car inventories. The supply of important components for the manufacture of cars continues to affect supply chains and the solution of this element does not seem to indicate that it will be resolved in the what’s left of the year,” Ordeix said.

The minivan segment showed a marked decrease of 65.44% last month, compared to the same month last year, followed by vans, which plummeted by 53.62% and SUVs with a decrease of 26.11%. However, the sports vehicle segment had an increase compared to the same month last year of 14.55% followed by the sub-compact sedan segment, with an increase of 4.48% year-over-year.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico’s new car sales remain flat YoY in April
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 11, 2022
New car sales in PR in February up 5.4% YoY
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio March 10, 2022
GUIA reports 36% YoY new car sales growth in ’21, highest jump in 16 yrs.
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio January 14, 2022
Puerto Rico experiences ‘historic month’ of new car sales in July
Contributor September 1, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico’s new car sales remain flat YoY in April
New car sales in PR in February up 5.4% YoY
GUIA reports 36% YoY new car sales growth in ’21, highest jump in 16 yrs.
Puerto Rico experiences ‘historic month’ of new car sales in July
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.