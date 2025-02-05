Puerto Rico’s private sector appoints new execs
This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features new management in a cross-section of sectors.
Supermercados Selectos names new board chair
With a plan to strengthen its distribution center, Supermercados Selectos has announced its 2025-2026 board of directors, appointing businessman Juan Daniel Ramos-Pagán as chairman.
Ramos-Pagán assumes the role after 11 years as a partner, successfully operating the Orocovis and Corozal stores and actively participating in the chain’s governing bodies. He previously served as a member and president of the Purchasing Committee, a key body within the organization.
Over the past four years, he held leadership positions on the board, first as treasurer (2020-2021) and then as vice chairman (2021-2024).
“We began this work period with a series of projects focused on strengthening the operation of our distribution center, to offer more competitiveness to our partners and expand the variety of quality products that distinguish Selectos,” Ramos-Pagán said.
The newly appointed board includes Ariel Ramos-Torres, vice chair; Nelson Vázquez-Ramos, secretary; Manuel Rosa-Toledo, treasurer; José Quiñones-López, deputy treasurer; and Francisco J. Hernández-Pérez, undersecretary.
The board’s agenda includes implementing the chain’s new strategic plan, completing construction of its cold products warehouse and developing programs to expand fresh product offerings.
Ramos-Pagán also confirmed that Selectos will continue exploring expansion opportunities across the island while strengthening the growth of its private brands.
Hospital General de Castañer appoints new CEO
Hospital General de Castañer, which has served the community for 82 years, held a helm handover ceremony to formalize the appointment of Giovanni E. Ortiz-Pagán as its new CEO.
Founded in 1942 by missionaries and later entrusted to the community of Castañer, this hospital has been a vital part of the life and economy of Puerto Rico’s mountainous region.
Ortiz-Pagán assumes leadership with a commitment to expanding medical services at the hospital’s main facility in Castañer, as well as expanding the facilities and care at its polyclinics in Adjuntas and Jayuya. His plans also focus on reaching more patients in special communities and assisting those with limited access to health care due to transportation challenges.
“Hospital General de Castañer is much more than a medical services center; it is a pillar of our community and a symbol of hope for … thousands of people. This hospital is a project with a long history and great value for this region and for Puerto Rico,” said Ortiz-Pagán, who holds a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus and has 14 years of experience in the health care sector.
The hospital offers a wide range of services, including emergency care, primary medicine, hospitalization, imaging, laboratory services, gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics, psychology, social work, and specialized care such as retinal treatments, chiropractic services, and dental care. It also operates a mobile health unit, home care clinics and teleconsultation services to improve accessibility for underserved communities.
Serving more than 50,000 patients annually and employing around 300 people, Hospital General de Castañer is the largest employer in the region.
“This hospital is invaluable not only for its history but also for its direct impact on people’s lives. Our goal is to ensure that more patients have access to quality medical services, especially those who have problems accessing health care,” Ortiz-Pagán added.
Porsche Center Puerto Rico names new service manager
Porsche Center Puerto Rico, the island’s exclusive Porsche dealer and importer, has appointed Jaime Domínguez as its new service manager, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in after-sales service.
Domínguez brings 15 years of experience in after-sales service management, with a focus on maintaining Porsche’s premium standards in customer care, service operations and warranty management.
“I’m excited to join the Porsche Center Puerto Rico team and bring my experience to further elevate our service standards. My goal is to ensure that every customer experiences the highest level of satisfaction and excellence they expect from Porsche, continually innovating in our operations to stay ahead of the needs of the future,” Domínguez said.
“The arrival of Jaime Domínguez to our team marks a significant moment for Porsche Center Puerto Rico. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our ability to offer exceptional service and dynamically adapt to the evolutions of the luxury automotive market,” said Roberto Prohías, director of operations.
Under Domínguez’s leadership, Porsche Center Puerto Rico aims to improve operational efficiency and maintain its tradition of exceptional service.
His responsibilities will include managing the parts and service departments, leading the after-sales team toward performance goals, and developing strategies to maximize revenue from service and parts sales.
