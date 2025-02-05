Puerto Rico’s private sector appoints new execs

Hospital General de Castañer appoints new CEO

Hospital General de Castañer, which has served the community for 82 years, held a helm handover ceremony to formalize the appointment of Giovanni E. Ortiz-Pagán as its new CEO.

Founded in 1942 by missionaries and later entrusted to the community of Castañer, this hospital has been a vital part of the life and economy of Puerto Rico’s mountainous region.

Ortiz-Pagán assumes leadership with a commitment to expanding medical services at the hospital’s main facility in Castañer, as well as expanding the facilities and care at its polyclinics in Adjuntas and Jayuya. His plans also focus on reaching more patients in special communities and assisting those with limited access to health care due to transportation challenges.

“Hospital General de Castañer is much more than a medical services center; it is a pillar of our community and a symbol of hope for … thousands of people. This hospital is a project with a long history and great value for this region and for Puerto Rico,” said Ortiz-Pagán, who holds a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus and has 14 years of experience in the health care sector.

The hospital offers a wide range of services, including emergency care, primary medicine, hospitalization, imaging, laboratory services, gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics, psychology, social work, and specialized care such as retinal treatments, chiropractic services, and dental care. It also operates a mobile health unit, home care clinics and teleconsultation services to improve accessibility for underserved communities.

Serving more than 50,000 patients annually and employing around 300 people, Hospital General de Castañer is the largest employer in the region.

“This hospital is invaluable not only for its history but also for its direct impact on people’s lives. Our goal is to ensure that more patients have access to quality medical services, especially those who have problems accessing health care,” Ortiz-Pagán added.