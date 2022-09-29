Type to search

Puerto Rico’s small inns ready to house visitors, first responders

Contributor September 29, 2022
The restaurant at the Parador El Buen Café in Hatillo is open for business.

The Puerto Rico Small Inns Association announced it is prepared to receive visitors, tourists, people affected by Hurricane Fiona, and first responders starting Friday.

“We checked with the inns in the association, and they’re already operating at capacity with all their rooms ready to receive people. Up to now, all the small inns work with a generator and have fuel,” said Association President Xavier A Ramírez.

“Although most of them already have water from the city, and some have wells, we all have large-capacity water tanks, air conditioning, hot water, a refrigerator in the room, satellite TV, and our swimming pools have been enabled,” he said.

Restaurants at the Villas Sotomayor in Adjuntas, El Buen Café in Hatillo, Guánica 1929 in Guánica, and Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo are open as usually, as are other restaurants in Puerto Rico’s western region.  

“We make this call, given that, during the most recent emergencies, we became centers of relaxation and rest for the Puerto Rican people, and we’re getting many calls and messages from past clients looking for an oasis of peace to pause and distract themselves for two or three days, after the events of this past week,” said Ángel “Cucho” Rodríguez, co-owner of the Parador Boquemar in the town of Boquerón.

Last week, Puerto Rico was hit by Cat-1 Hurricane Fiona, which caused severe flooding in the south and southwestern portions, where it also knocked out electricity and water services for most residents. The island has been in recovery mode since.

Ramírez said internet service is still limited and intermittent due to power outages.

Regarding the beaches and attractions, Ramírez said that the wildlife refuges and the beaches in the southwest and north of the island, are ready to use, while some museums and attractions remain closed due to lack of energy.

