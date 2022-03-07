Puerto Rico’s VRM Companies gets awards for Orlando real estate complex

Minneola Hills is a luxury rental community located in Minneola, Florida, a suburb of the city of Orlando.

Minneola Hills, a multifamily project developed by Puerto Rico’s VRM Companies in partnership with Skorman Development, was awarded by two real estate associations in the United States, the firm announced.

The rental community was selected from more than 45 new multifamily projects in Central Florida as the “MultiFamily Project of the Year” in 2021. This award was granted by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando (AAGO) at their annual Golden Key Awards in December 2021.

Minneola Hills was also recognized by ORA Power Rankings as being in the Elite 1%, establishing it as one of the best communities in the United States based on their online reputation, qualifying #28 nationwide and #3 on the state level. Minneola Hills scored a 98 out of 100 on the ORA Score, the metric used by ORA Power Rankings to score communities.

The AAGO an apartment industry association in central Florida, representing the interests of the booming sector in the area. The Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking is a compilation of all the online reviews published in various websites, according to the association.

After monitoring more than 120,000 properties, J Turner Research analyzed the reviews to later classify them from 0 to 100. After receiving a score of 98 plus the recognition of the best MultiFamily development in the area, Minneola Hills positioned itself as one of the best places to live in Central Florida.

“It has always been our mission to offer the highest satisfaction and the best quality of living to our clients and residents. Minneola Hills is a development that showcases our ability to deliver on our mission. It’s an honor and of great satisfaction that our own clients rank us so highly with their online reviews and that our colleagues recognize our labor,” said Diego Rodríguez, Managing Partner of VRM Companies and lead partner for Minneola Hills.

Minneola Hills is a luxury rental community located in Minneola, Florida, a suburb of the city of Orlando, with one, two, and three-bedrooms apartments. Minneola Hills offers a wide variety of options to live in and exquisite amenities to enjoy.

The property includes an 8,000 square foot clubhouse, which includes a gym, yoga and spinning studio, activities room, and internet café. The property also offers an expansive pool with a large deck area, an outdoor pavilion with grills and bar areas, a dog park and gated access to the community.